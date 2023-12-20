Former Ipswich Town star Mick Mills believes that if the Tractor Boys can come out unbeaten from their next two games against Leeds United and Leicester City, then it will do them a lot of good for the rest of the season.

Ipswich have only suffered one defeat in their last 19 league games and came out undefeated from the East Anglian derby on Saturday, despite trailing the game 2-1.

Now they are set to take on third-placed Leeds United at the weekend before they face league leaders Leicester City at Portman Road next Tuesday.

Mills hailed Ipswich’s upcoming two fixtures as extremely tough and believes that the Blues should look to salvage anything from the two games.

He admitted that he would take two draws from the Leeds and Leicester games, as he is confident Ipswich have the capability to get the better of the teams beyond the Foxes game.

Mills also stated that if Kieran McKenna’s side manage to stay unbeaten in their next two games, then it will do them a lot of good for the rest of the season.

“These two coming up are really, really tough”, Mills said on BBC Radio Suffolk.

“We cannot sort of shy away from it; they are hard games and we have to just get what we can from them.

“To be perfectly honest, I would take two points now and people will criticise that and they will say that I am not ambitious enough, but if we come through these three games, all got their worth in different sort of ways, Norwich at home, Leeds away and Leicester at home.

“If we remain unbeaten by the minimum amount, I would be okay because I know once we see the back of them, there is a little bit of daylight, there is a bit of sunshine coming up and I think we can get back up and running.

“We can take QPR and we can take whatever is beyond that and I think that if we can do an unbeaten run in these three matches, then I think it will deep down do us good.”

Ipswich are expected to be active in the transfer market next month, something which could also stand them in good stead for the rest of the campaign.