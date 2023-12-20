John Hartson has insisted that some of the Celtic players have been coasting along this season and are almost waiting to see things happen.

Celtic are feeling the heat after back-to-back defeats in the league, which has left them just five points clear at the top of the table having played two more games than their local rivals Rangers.

The Bhoys are facing the prospect of a real title challenge this year and have already been knocked out of Europe before Christmas.

Hartson stressed that some of the players feel that they have already made it by being at Celtic and have a high opinion of themselves, which has led to them coasting along this season.

The former Celtic striker also did not spare Brendan Rodgers and believes the Bhoys boss has not done enough to get the best out of the squad available to him this season.

Hartson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Some of the players think that they are better than what they are.

“I think when you come to Celtic sometimes there is an element of the players thinking I am in the door, I am at Celtic, a huge club and there is a feeling of some of them coasting along.

“Somebody would come to produce a little bit of magic, somebody would produce a great goal, but rather than make it happen, almost waiting for it to happen.

“Is the manager doing enough to get the best out of the hand he was given in terms of players?”

Celtic will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they host Livingston at Parkhead on Saturday.