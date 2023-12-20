Former Championship star Steve Howard is of the view that Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney does not have the players required to play his style of football.

The Birmingham hierarchy attracted criticism when they parted ways with John Eustace and appointed Rooney in October.

However, under the management of Rooney, Birmingham have only won two games out of their last eleven and have managed to register only eight points under him.

The Blues suffered a 3-2 defeat at home on Monday against Leicester and Howard pointed out that Rooney changing Birmingham’s formation to 4-4-2 to play old school football while chasing the game shows that he does not have the players needed to play his style of football.

Howard also thinks that their recent results will make Birmingham fans question the sacking of Eustace and doubt the appointment of Rooney.

“This could have turned into Rooney’s season, with him being a great appointment, whereas everyone is now doubting and thinking, why did we sack the old manager?, Howard said on BBC Radio Leicester.

“Because I am certainly thinking that.

“Obviously, he has a style of play he wants to play, but it is not working.

‘He has not got the personnel for it, which just showed in the end when he went 4-4-2 and went to old school.”

Birmingham are set to take on Plymouth Argyle, who are just above them in the Championship table with the same points, at the weekend at Home Park.