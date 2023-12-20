New Watford sporting director Gianluca Nani has insisted that it is the club’s duty to try and achieve promotion to the Premier League and that is their aim this season.

Nani returned to Watford as their new sporting director earlier this month almost a decade after he previously left the club.

The Italian has been entrusted with the job of providing sporting direction by the club’s owners, the Pozzo family, and he has his hands full ahead of the January transfer window.

Watford are sitting ninth in the Championship and are being tipped to break into the playoff spots due to some impressive performances under manager Valerian Ismael.

Nani admitted that getting promoted to the Premier League from the Championship is a tough ask for any team just because of the sheer volume of sides who are competing in the English second tier.

However, he stressed that at Watford the club must remain in the hunt for promotion to the top tier of English football.

The Watford sporting director told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Whoever participates in the Championship must aim for the Premier League.

“We know it’s difficult, it’s a league with 24 teams and only three get promoted.

“But we still have a duty to try.

“We are five points off the playoffs and it is our duty to try to attain our major goal.”

Watford beat Preston 5-1 away from home last weekend and have another game on the road at Blackburn on Saturday.