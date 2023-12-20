Gianluca Nani has indicated that Watford’s focus in the January window is likely to be on British players who can adapt to the Championship.

Nani returned to Watford as their sporting director earlier this month, almost a decade after he previously left the club.

With the January transfer window on the horizon, the experienced Italian deal-maker has his hands full as he prepares to try and strengthen the Watford squad in the coming month or so.

Nani claimed that Watford are looking into multiple markets for players but admitted that the focus is on the English leagues.

He insisted that apart from the regulations, Watford also want to bring in players who will not take much time to adapt to the Championship, which is a notoriously hard league to get used to.

The Watford sporting director told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “We are looking everywhere, with a particular eye on England.

“We have to focus a lot on the English leagues also by virtue of the regulations.

“And then adapting to this Championship is not easy.”

Watford will hope to add to their squad to strengthen Valerian Ismael’s hands as he pushes to earn a playoff spot this season.