Kenny Miller thinks that Ridvan Yilmaz has failed to grasp opportunities to establish himself in Rangers’ team and pointed out the left-back position as an area in which they need to improve.

Rangers signed the 22-year-old left-back in the summer of 2022 to provide Borna Barisic with competition in the left-back area.

Barisic’s contract with Rangers is set to expire at the end of May and Yilmaz, who has featured 26 times for the Gers since his arrival, has yet to establish himself as a regular.

Miller is of the opinion that the Turkish left-back has failed to utilise the opportunities to claim a spot in the starting line-up and pointed out that it is visible that the Rangers boss gets frustrated with his poor passing and crossing.

The ex-Gers star also thinks that Barisic will be leaving in the summer and stressed that left-back is a position Rangers have to address sooner or later.

“I think Yilmaz and that left-back area is going to be an area that has to be addressed”, Miller said on BBC Radio Scotland.

“If it is not going to be in January, it has to be addressed in the summer, no doubt.

“Again, will Borna Barisic move on? It certainly looks that way.

“I think Yilmaz has had so many opportunities over the course of the last two seasons; he has not grasped that and I think you can see some of the frustration of his player and his misplaced passes from Philippe Clement on the side.

“So I think it will be addressed in the summer.”

On Wednesday, Yilmaz started his sixth game in the league this season and helped Rangers secure a 2-0 win over St. Johnstone.