Everton boss Sean Dyche has spoken positively about the attitude of striker Beto, who he feels is adapting to the demands of the Premier League.

Dyche raided Italian Serie A side Udinese to snap up Beto in the summer transfer window as he looked to boost his attacking options.

The Everton boss has slowly been easing Beto into English football and the striker has already found the back of the net.

Dyche admits that the 25-year-old has work to do in order to get himself fully up to speed with the demands of the English game, but he is delighted with the attitude that the Portuguese is showing.

“[His attitude has] never [been] in question. He’s a great lad”, Dyche told a press conference.

“He’s really thirsty to learn. He wants to improve, so that’s certainly not in question.

“It’s his game knowledge, his game understanding, sharpening up to Premier League pace and the likes.”

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin having a history of picking up injuries, Beto may need to step up more times this season and lead the line for Dyche’s Everton.

It remains to be seen if good performances for Everton might push Beto into the Portugal squad.