Sheffield Wednesday assistant Chris Powell is of the view that the Owls have the capability to become a strong set-piece team.

Under the management of Danny Rohl, Sheffield Wednesday have picked up three wins from their last four games after winning only one in the first 18.

At the weekend, Sheffield Wednesday managed to seal victory over their relegation rivals Queens Park Rangers to register ten points from their last five games.

Powell stated that the coaching staff have taken a cautionary approach to not rush anything and added they are trying to implement a certain style of play both on and off the ball.

He pointed out that set plays are key for Sheffield Wednesday and is confident that they can become a strong set-piece team.

“We’re not rushing everything, but what we’re trying to do is to implement a style of play with the ball, implement the style of play without the ball”, Powell told the Star.

“And set plays are key, both boxes are key.

“Some teams live for those and I feel we can become a really strong set-piece team… It breeds confidence in not only the players, but in the management and more importantly the fans.

“They want to see a team that knows what they’re doing, that’s organised, and that’s all we’ve been trying to do since the day we came in.”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to welcome Cardiff City to Hillsborough at the weekend before they take on Coventry City on Boxing Day.