Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has pointed out that he has a good track record against Ipswich Town and believes that Kieran McKenna’s side have a special and unique style of play.

Ipswich, who sit second in the Championship, will face Farke’s Leeds this weekend at Elland Road, with the Whites sitting third.

Former Norwich City manager Farke has a good record against Ipswich, as he has never lost a game against the Tractor Boys.

Leeds won the game at Portman Road in August, where the Whites defeated Ipswich 4-3 to steal three points from them.

Farke is taking encouragement from his superb record against Ipswich, however he admits that the Tractor Boys are much changed from when he faced them.

The Leeds boss pointed out that Ipswich have top-quality players and stressed that they have a unique and special style of play.

And he praised the Ipswich boss McKenna and his staff for maintaining their form from the beginning to climb up to second place.

“It is a completely different side from what I faced with Norwich”, Farke said at a press conference.

“Thank God I have a really good track record; I never lost a game against Ipswich with Norwich and they were spicy games for Norwich because it was a local derby where we were quite successful.

“Thank God, we were also capable of winning the first game away at Ipswich, but it is never guaranteed so it has no relevance for this game.

“I know they played fantastic last season and I think they have top-class players in their side.

“The coach is doing a really fantastic job and they also have a special and unique style of play.

“Quite often, when you are newly promoted to a new league, playing with this special and unique style and the process they play each and every opponent is always difficult to adapt to.

“Especially at the beginning you can surprise a lot and cause many many problems, but when everyone gets used to playing against a bit special approach and everything calms down…

“But you have to say, lots of credit to Kieran and his staff and also the players; they have done a fantastic job so far and they fully deserve to be in such a good position.”

Ipswich are on a five-game unbeaten run and Leeds will be determined to beat McKenna’s side at the weekend to reduce the point gap between both teams.