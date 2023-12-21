Leeds United are open to listening to offers for Whites defender Leo Hjelde in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old left-back joined Leeds from Celtic in the summer of 2021 and has featured in eight senior games for the Whites.

Last season, Hjelde went out on loan to Rotherham United in the January transfer window and made 13 appearances.

His performances for the Millers attracted interest from several sides in the summer transfer window.

However, Leeds boss Daniel Farke was unwilling to let Hjelde leave in the summer.

This season, Hjelde has managed to make only three appearances for Leeds in all competitions and has failed to get into a Championship matchday squad since last September.

It has been claimed that Leeds are ready to listen to the offers for the 20-year-old defender in the winter window.

And it has been suggested that the Yorkshire outfit might look to sign another left-back in the upcoming window to further strengthen the department.

Hjelde has a contract with Leeds that is set to expire at the end of June 2025 and it remains to be seen whether they will receive a suitable offer for the player.