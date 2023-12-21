Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell is still garnering substantial interest from clubs despite the Whites’ unwillingness to part with him in January, according to the Athletic.

The 21-year-old centre-back is a product of the Leeds United academy and made his debut under Marcelo Bielsa in the 2020/21 season.

Cresswell is highly rated at Elland Road and last season he went on a season-long loan to Millwall to further his development.

He was hoping to play for Leeds in the Championship this season, but that has not happened and he is frustrated with the situation.

The centre-back has started one game in the league so far this season and has clocked only 127 minutes in the Championship.

It is suggested that Championship rivals Southampton and Middlesbrough are two clubs showing interest in Cresswell; however, Farke is not interested in letting the player leave in the winter transfer window.

Despite Leeds’ unwillingness to part ways with Cresswell, it has been claimed that clubs have retained a substantial interest in the young defender.

Cresswell has a contract with Leeds that expires in June 2027 and it remains to be seen whether the defender’s suitors will be able to convince the Whites to let him leave in the winter.