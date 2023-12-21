Everton boss Sean Dyche has floated the idea he might crack open a beer with Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou after their two sides meet in the Premier League this weekend.

Dyche’s in-form Everton outfit head to the capital on Saturday to square up against Postecoglou’s Tottenham, who have won plaudits for their style of play under the Australian.

Postecoglou is determined to play attacking football and his style is continuing to deliver for Tottenham, despite a blip being suffered and amid losing a host of players to injury.

Some have suggested that Postecoglou has sacrificed results to continue to play his way, but Dyche is not sure about that and feels the Australian does want results.

Dyche admits he does not know Postecoglou, but is hoping for a chance to change that on Saturday, perhaps over a cold beer.

“I don’t know him, to be honest”, Dyche told a press conference.

“If I get ten minutes with him that would be great because he’s someone I don’t know.

“It seems to me he’s quite honest in his thoughts, believing in the way he wants to go about it [with his style], but all managers are.

“He said recently about playing well but they weren’t winning and they had a tough spell.

“He said it’s about winning. He doesn’t want to be known for how he plays, he wants to win.

“I’m refreshed by that attitude, that’s for sure. That seems my type of guy.

“We’ll see. Maybe crack a cold one open.”

Everton have lost on their last two visits to Tottenham Hotspur, with their last win coming in 2020 when Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal of the game.