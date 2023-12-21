Newcastle United are currently in pole position to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City in the January transfer window, but other Premier League clubs are also keen, according to the Guardian.

Phillips has not made an impact at Manchester City since joining the club from Leeds United and Pep Guardiola regularly prefers other options instead of him.

A January exit has been mooted for Phillips, who wants to make sure he is playing ahead of next summer’s European Championship.

Newcastle are eyeing loaning the former Leeds man and they are considered to be the favourites to secure his signature now.

There is though interest from other clubs in the Premier League along with from Italian giants Juventus.

Phillips’ representatives have held discussions with Manchester City over finding another club for their client.

The 28-year-old midfielder progressed through the youth ranks at Leeds and caught the eye at Elland Road during Marcelo Bielsa’s time as boss.

Phillips was expected to kick on at Manchester City under Guardiola, but the midfielder has struggled to live up to the Spaniard’s demands.

Newcastle recently saw their midfield options reduced after Sandro Tonali was banned for betting rule breaches.