Nottingham Forest expect defender Murillo to generate interest in the summer transfer window, with no sign yet that the Tricky Trees will field bids in January, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old is still new to the Nottingham Forest scene having joined them only this summer from Brazilian side Corinthians.

He has featured in eleven of his club’s 17 league games and is increasingly being rated as a top talent.

Murillo though is not expected to be leaving Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window, with no sign of bids.

However, Nottingham Forest feel when the next summer transfer window rolls around then Murillo will generate interest.

Nottingham Forest managed to pocket a fee in excess of £45m through the sale of Brennan Johnson in the summer.

They believe that it has set the bar, with the likes of Murillo and Morgan Gibbs-White highly prized.

It remains to be seen though whether the Tricky Trees under their new manager Nuno Espírito Santo manage to stop the free fall and by saving their Premier League status can retain their desired transfer value for their player.