If Tottenham Hotspur want to boost a modest January transfer window budget then they will need to move on players, according to The Athletic.

The Lilywhites have suffered due to injuries to key players so far this season and their manager is keen on filling the gaps when the January transfer window opens in less than two weeks’ time.

Defence has been identified as an area where investment is needed on a priority basis and Spurs are looking for a centre-back.

Genoa defender Radu Dragusin is one of the options that scouts have identified and Tottenham have been linked with preparing a bid.

He is not the only option though, with Galatsaray’s Victor Nelsson and Club America’s Sebastian Caceres also being linked.

However, Tottenham only have a modest budget to use in the January transfer window.

If boss Ange Postecoglou wants to boost that then players will have to be moved out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have a host of fringe stars who could attract attention, including Eric Dier, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil.