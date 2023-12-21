Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has emerged as an option for Serie A giants Napoli, but he is not their primary target.

Hojbjerg has been a bit part player at Tottenham this season and has made just three Premier League starts in the ongoing campaign; he has featured more of late due to injuries biting.

Spurs do not want to let him go, but the midfielder is believed to be considering his future ahead of the winter transfer window.

Juventus have been heavily linked with an interest in him and it has been claimed that another Italian club are now also eyeing the Dane.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Juve), Napoli are considering making a swoop for the player in January.

Elif Elmas’ impending move to RB Leipzig is set to bring €25m into Napoli’s coffers, and the club are prepared to reinvest the money in their squad.

Napoli want midfield reinforcements and Hojbjerg is one of the names on their shortlist of targets.

However, he is only an alternative to their primary target – Udinese’s Lazar Samardzic in the winter window.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs receive a concrete approach for the Dane in January from Napoli.