Tottenham Hotspur target Tosin Adarabioyo has communicated a decision over his future to Fulham, according to the Sun.

Adarabioyo is now into the final year of his contract at Fulham and the Cottagers have offered him fresh terms to extend his stay.

The defender interested Tottenham in the summer and Ange Postecoglou’s side have again been linked with wanting to sign him.

However, a January move for Adarabioyo looks to be off the agenda as he has told Fulham he wants to see out his contract.

Adarabioyo is looking to leave Craven Cottage next summer as a free agent.

Fulham do not currently expect the defender to depart in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.

If Adarabioyo does see out his deal he is sure to have no shortage of options on his table in the summer.

The 26-year-old has missed a chunk of this season through injury, but is now fit and clocked the full 90 minutes in each of Fulham’s last three Premier League games.

In total the former Blackburn Rovers man has made over 100 appearances for Fulham.