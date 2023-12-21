Tottenham Hotspur have taken to social media to hail goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario for looking sharp in training.

Vicario was snapped up by Tottenham in the summer transfer window and the Italian is firmly established as Ange Postecoglou’s first choice between the sticks.

The shot-stopper has already made 17 appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham, not missing a match, and is in line to add to that against Everton this weekend.

And Tottenham feel that Vicario is in fine fettle, with the Premier League club taking to X to post a video of him in action on the training pitch.

Vicario was being put through his paces on a rainy day in north London.

Tottenham will be looking for Vicario to be in good form when they take on Sean Dyche’s Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Postecoglou will be keen to head into Christmas on the back of another win for his men, while Vicario will also be eyeing a clean sheet.

Vicario grabbed a clean sheet on his last outing, with Nottingham Forest beaten 2-0 at the City Ground last Friday.