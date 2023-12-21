West Ham United target Dan-Axel Zagadou has a release clause in his VfB Stuttgart contract, which would allow him to leave in the summer.

The 24-year-old centre-back was in the centre of attention for several clubs in the summer and West Ham were one of them.

West Ham, however, failed to convince him to head to the London Stadium and the former Borussia Dortmund star opted to stay in Germany with Stuttgart.

Zagadou has been a regular in the German outfit’s starting line-up this season and has helped them keep six clean sheets in 16 league appearances so far.

It has been suggested that West Ham have retained their interest in the centre-back and might try to bring him to the Premier League in the winter window.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Zagadou has a €15m release clause in his contract, which will let the player leave in the summer.

David Moyes is interested in signing a defender in the winter to strengthen West Ham’s backline.

And now it remains to be seen whether West Ham will decide to wait for the summer to trigger Zagadou’s release clause or try to convince Stuttgart to sell now.