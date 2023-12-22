Turkish giants Besiktas have made an offer to former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they look to put the Norwegian in charge.

Besiktas have endured a tough season so far and have seen as many as three coaches depart already.

They started the season under Senol Gunes, but following the departure of the veteran, Burak Yilmaz took over on an interim basis and then Riza Calimbay was given the task.

Now Besiktas want to offer Solskjaer the chance to return to the game and have sent a contract proposal to the Norwegian.

Besiktas are offering Solskjaer a contract for the next 18 months, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale.

It remains to be seen though what the response from the 50-year-old is to Besiktas’ offer.

Solskjaer has been without a job since leaving his post at Manchester United in 2021 and could be tempted by the prospect of heading to Istanbul.

He helped Manchester United finish second back in 2021 and also led them to the final of the Europa League the same year.

If he takes over at Besiktas, Solskjaer will become the boss of a side sitting in fifth spot in the Turkish Super Lig and next in action on Christmas Day against Hatyaspor.