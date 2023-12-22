AC Milan will continue to try and get their hands on Clement Lenglet despite Aston Villa boss Unai Emery making it clear that he wants to hold on to the Frenchman.

Lenglet joined Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona last summer but is yet to play a single minute of Premier League football.

He has been exclusively used in the Europa Conference League and AC Milan are keen to sign the defender on loan for the rest of the season.

Barcelona are open to cutting short his loan at Aston Villa, but Emery has made it clear that he wants Lenglet to spend the rest of the season with the Midlands club.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri are not giving up on the idea of landing Lenglet next month.

AC Milan officials have identified him as their top target and will continue to push to try and sign him.

They are looking at alternatives but AC Milan do not want to throw in the towel in their pursuit of the Frenchman.

Emery has promised that the defender will play in Aston Villa’s game against Sheffield United at Villa Park tonight.

It remains to be seen if that will be enough to keep a frustrated Lenglet happy.