Iwan Roberts is of the view that the form Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe is currently in will make other clubs look at him in the upcoming window as an option

The 20-year-old winger has come through the academy ranks of Norwich City and he is in tremendous form this season.

Rowe has managed to score ten goals in 20 appearances in the league so far and he is currently the joint-third-highest scorer in the Championship.

Roberts is of the view that, with the January window approaching, clubs will take note of Rowe’s current form and consider him as an option.

The former Canaries star is confident that Rowe’s value will go up if he maintains his current form and he is hoping that Norwich will be able to keep hold of him in the winter transfer window.

“There will be clubs looking at Jonny Rowe, without doubt”, Roberts wrote in his Pink Un column.

“He’s still only 20. He’s an English under 21 international, this is his first season and he has 10 league goals.

“He’s City’s top scorer and he is joint third top scorer in the Championship.

“January is fast approaching, can City keep hold of the gems they have got?

“They’ve said they don’t have to sell and I hope that’s the case, because you’ve got to help your manager.

“I’m not being funny, but his value is not going to go down.

“At the minute his value is only going to go up.

“If he has a second-half of the season like he’s had the first half of the season it’s going to go up a hell of a lot.”

Rowe has scored three times in his last two league games and David Wagner will be hoping that he can continue his good goalscoring form going into the game against Huddersfield Town at the weekend.