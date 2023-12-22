Leeds United striker Georginio Rutter has revealed that boss Daniel Farke gave him good vibes in the summer after he returned to training down in the dumps following relegation.

Rutter joined Leeds for a club-record fee in January this year but looked way off the pace as the club were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The Frenchman admitted that when he returned to training with the rest of the Leeds squad last summer he felt strange and was struggling to do the basic things with the ball.

He conceded that he was unsure whether he would be staying at Leeds, but stressed that it was Farke who spoke to him and helped him to rebuild his confidence gradually.

The Leeds attacker revealed that the German understood his problems and gave him the confidence to keep working hard behind the scenes to get his confidence back on the pitch.

Rutter said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “When I came back there was a new coach and it was a little bit strange.

“I was feeling bad when I was on the pitch in training.

“I couldn’t play football; I went on the pitch and my football was a lost thing.

“I was not under pressure as it was last season, but this season it was more about confidence.

“Last season I didn’t play, now we are in the Championship and maybe I stay or don’t stay.

“Daniel Farke [rebuilt my confidence].

“I told him that was feeling bad. I was at his desk and told him that coach I am feeling bad in the training camp because I don’t have any confidence.

“He said to me Georgie it’s normal that you are like this season because last season was not good and gave me the good vibe.

“The more days passed the more it got better and my mentality was I have to work hard for myself and do it, we will see.”

Rutter has four goals and nine assists in the Championship this season and has been a major player for Leeds.