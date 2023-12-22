Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou feels that weekend opponents Everton have been one of the most consistent sides in the Premier League this season, even before they were deducted points.

Despite a ten-point deduction, Everton have managed to climb back from the relegation zone and are sitting in 16th place in the Premier League table.

Sean Dyche’s side have won four matches in a row in the Premier League and are set to take on Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend in another test.

Postecoglou acknowledged that Everton have done well since being docked points, but he feels even before they were deducted the points they were producing the goods.

The Spurs boss tipped his hat to Everton manager Sean Dyche and thinks that the Toffees have shown they can respond in adversity.

When asked about Everton’s response after their point deduction, Postecoglou said at a press conference: “I think even before that… if you take away their 10-point deduction, they’d be in a fairly good position in the league.

“I think they’ve been one of the more consistent sides all year.

“Sean’s done an outstanding job but when you get hit with something like that it’s often a measure of the playing group and the manager, how they respond to adversity and you’ve got to say the response has been first class.”

Everton have failed to beat Tottenham in their last five meetings and Dyche’s side will be determined to change that record to snatch three points from Spurs.