Newcastle United and West Ham United tracked defender Jonathan Tah’s dream destination is still the Premier League despite interest from Bayern Munich.

The 27-year-old defender is set to enter the final 18 months of his contract at Bayer Leverkusen and is being heavily linked with a move away.

Tah is wanted at several clubs across Europe and has also emerged as a target for German champions Bayern Munich.

It has been claimed that Thomas Tuchel has paid special attention to the defender and is said to be interested in taking him to Bavaria.

But according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), the defender’s dream destination has always been the Premier League.

He wants to play in England’s top tier if leaves Germany and there are no shortage of suitors for him.

A host of the Premier League’s top sides are keen, a group that includes Eddie Howe’s Newcastle and David Moyes’ West Ham.

Tah has a release clause of €18m but it can only be activated in the next summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether any of his Premier League suitors try to launch a move for him in January.