Coventry City boss Mark Robins is of the view that reaching the playoffs should be the minimum aim for Michael Beale’s Sunderland this season.

The Sunderland hierarchy parted ways with Tony Mowbray recently in an eyebrow-raising move and have appointed former Rangers boss Beale to lead the club.

Beale is set to be in charge of his first game as Sunderland manager as his side will welcome Robins’ Coventry City to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Robins pointed out that Beale has inherited a good Sunderland side from Mowbray and thinks that the minimum aim for the Black Cats this season will be to reach the playoffs.

The Coventry City boss also stated that Sunderland have a certain way of playing, which Beale will tweak a bit before the game on Saturday.

“They got into the playoffs last season and I’m sure that will be a minimum aim for them again”, Robins said via his club’s official site.

“So, Michael has come in, really to a team that’s been playing pretty good football with a lot of talented footballers in their ranks, and they do things in a certain way and I’m sure that he will change some bits and pieces, but you won’t know until you see that tomorrow.

“They’re a really good team.

“They’re an attacking team.

“They’ve got some really good attacking players and they’ve got some good quality and I think it will be a really good game.”

Beale’s appointment has split opinion amongst Sunderland fans given his dismal spell as Rangers boss, despite being heavily backed in the summer transfer window by the Gers.