Pascal Struijk has conceded that Leeds United have been finding it harder as more teams look to sit back and try to defend against them in a low block.

Leeds dropped points last weekend when they only managed a 1-1 draw against Coventry City at Elland Road.

The draw left them ten points behind Ipswich Town, who are second in the table and they are facing an uphill battle to earn automatic promotion this season.

Struijk admitted that opposition teams have been parking the bus and defending deep in the last few games against Leeds, which has made it harder for them to score more goals.

However, he insisted that it is on the Leeds players to work harder on their movements and implement their ideas on the pitch in order to break teams down more regularly.

The Whites defender said on LUTV: “The last few games have been with teams who, I want to say, parked the bus a little bit more against us where we had to break down a low block.

“It has been difficult for us when teams do this and it’s something we need to work on in January.

“Some extra movements and the simple stuff where you need to work them out in the game and make them effective so that we score the goals.”

Struijk and Leeds are unlikely to experience a low block this weekend against an Ipswich team who have been playing sparkling football this season.

The earlier meeting between the two sides at Portman Road produced seven goals.