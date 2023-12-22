Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has confirmed that he will be back in training within the next two weeks.

Van de Ven was snapped up by Tottenham in the summer transfer window and instantly slotted into the heart of Ange Postecoglou’s defence.

He is currently out of action though due to a hamstring injury and has been expected to miss the busy Christmas period of games.

#Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven wins a nine-darts challenge on the Ally Pally stage against retiring darts referee Russell Bray. Says he will be back to training within two weeks #spurs pic.twitter.com/NFWzx33TvE — Rob Maul (@Rob_Maul) December 22, 2023

Van de Ven though is closing in on a comeback and, during a nine-dart challenge at the PDC World Darts Championship, revealed he expects to be back in training within the next two weeks.

Seeing Van de Ven back on the grass will be a big boost for Spurs as they shape up for the second half of the season.

The club are expected to sign a centre-back in next month’s transfer window as Postecoglou is aware he lacks depth in the position.

A host of potential options have been linked with a switch to the north London club.

It remains to be seen when exactly Van de Ven will get back on the pitch for Tottenham, whose first game of 2024 comes in the FA Cup with a home tie against Burnley.