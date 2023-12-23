Arsenal have held initial talks with the representatives of Ivan Toney and could soon approach Brentford, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Toney is currently serving a suspension for gambling activities and will only be clear to play again from 17th January onwards.

Brentford have made a detailed fitness plan for the striker in order to build him up ahead of his return next month.

But there are incessant rumours that the forward could leave the club in the winter window amidst interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners indeed have their eyes on him and are in the initial stages of their pursuit of Toney.

It has been claimed that they have held talks with the player’s representatives to discuss a potential transfer.

Mikel Arteta wants to add a quality striker to his title-chasing Arsenal squad and likes Toney.

Arsenal could soon approach Brentford to discuss a deal to sign the striker.

Brentford do not want to sell him and it remains to be seen how much Arsenal could put on the table to cause the Bees to have a rethink.