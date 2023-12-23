Chris Sutton is of the view that Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic had pace and fluency, which Brendan Rodgers’ Bhoys are lacking.

Postecoglou won a domestic treble with Celtic last season before moving to Tottenham Hotspur this summer and Rodgers was appointed as the new boss of the Glasgow outfit.

But Celtic have not had the desired first half of the season under Rodgers, as they are out of the Champions League and have squandered a significant points lead over Rangers at the top of the table.

Sutton believes that Rodgers has been given enough time to expect him to implement his style and he pointed out that the Celtic boss does not rate his own summer signings.

The former Bhoys star stressed that Postecoglou’s side displayed pace and fluency, but Rodgers’ Celtic do not show those traits.

Sutton thinks that Celtic are lacking in vibrancy and added that their current form does not strike fear into the hearts of their opponents.

“Rodgers has been back long enough to expect a tune out of those players”, Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column.

“He’s signed others, yet doesn’t seem to rate them.

“There was a pace, a fluency and a speed under Postecoglou that’s evidently not there now.

“You only have to look at Kyogo Furuhashi to see the drop off.

“He’s gone from terrorising defenders to barely getting a kick.

“His supply chain has been cut.

“It was bad enough Jota leaving, but losing Liel Abada and Daizen Maeda to injury hasn’t helped in that regard and I completely accept that.

“But the side is ponderous and lacking vibrancy.

“Celtic don’t strike fear into opponents now and that’s been evident for weeks.”

Celtic are set to play Livingston and Dundee before squaring off with their rivals Rangers at Parkhead on 30th December.