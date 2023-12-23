Former Sheffield United star Rob Kozluk thinks that Blades boss Chris Wilder has worked tirelessly with the team to instil discipline.

Sheffield United are struggling at the bottom half of the league table and have appointed Wilder to keep them up in the Premier League.

Under Wilder, the Blades have picked up four points from the last four games and on Friday managed to steal a 1-1 draw against Unai Emery’s high-flying Aston Villa.

Kozluk admitted that the Blades showed discipline against Aston Villa at Villa Park and is of the view that Wilder has worked hard with the Sheffield United squad after their defeat against Chelsea last weekend to instil discipline in the squad.

He also stated that Sheffield United deserved to go ahead with Cameron Archer’s goal in the 87th minute and believes that Wilder’s side silenced Villa Park with the result.

When asked about the discipline Sheffield United showed against Aston Villa, Kozluk said BBC Radio Sheffield: “Yes, that does not come over overnight, does it?

“Wilder’s obviously worked tirelessly on the training field on that discipline and in the spell where Sheffield United scored, they deserved to go ahead.

‘It is not like you have come here and not deserve to go ahead.

“Quietened the crowd; it was everything we wanted.”

Sheffield United are set to take on relegation rivals Luton Town on Boxing Day and Wilder’s side will be hoping to climb up the table with three points against the Hatters.