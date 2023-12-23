Calvin Bassey has credited former Rangers boss Giovani van Bronckhorst for believing in his talent and giving him to confidence to play at the highest level.

The defender is currently at Fulham but he was part of the Rangers team that reached the final of the Europa League in the 2021/22 season.

Bassey was sometimes a bit part player at Rangers under Steven Gerrard, but rose in stature under the tutelage of Van Bronckhorst.

The Nigerian revealed that the former Rangers boss placed faith in him from the first game and while he knew that he had things to work on in his game, the Dutchman just gave him the confidence he needed to get better.

He pointed out that during the Europa League run to the final Van Bronckhorst made sure that the Rangers players never lost faith even when they were trailing in games or ties.

The former Rangers defender told The Athletic: “What a guy — from the first game, Gio said, ‘Calvin, you’re playing’.”

“He said he trusted me, he knew I had some things to work on but he wanted me to go out and enjoy it.

“He didn’t make me stronger or faster, he just gave me confidence.

“We were losing 1-0 to Leipzig after the first leg of the semi-final and we [the Rangers players] were arguing, but then he came in so chilled.

“He said, ‘Calm. We’re going to see them at home’.

“Ibrox was our fortress. We could win any game. I’ve played at a lot of grounds now but none are as loud or intense.

“Not a lot of players have experienced it so they can be rattled, no matter who it is.”

Bassey left Rangers for Dutch giants Ajax before he moved to the Premier League with Fulham last summer.