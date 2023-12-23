Leeds United attacker Georginio Rutter has admitted that Jesse Marsch’s departure from the club did make him feel alone last season.

Rutter joined Leeds for a club-record fee in the January transfer window this year but had a terrible start to life at his new club.

Marsch was shown the door in February with Leeds sitting 17th in the league table and two more managers in Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce got the job in the next few months but they failed to keep the club in the Premier League.

Rutter admitted that it was a tough moment in his career when Marsch was sacked as he was the manager who signed him and wanted to play him in the team.

He conceded that he felt really alone at Leeds and was frustrated at the way he failed to make any impact as Leeds got relegated from the top tier of English football.

The Frenchman said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “It was difficult for me.

“When you come for a coach and he leaves two weeks later, it’s difficult because, in your head, you are a little bit alone.

“On a Saturday, he spoke with me that you are playing against Manchester United and the day after he was not there.

“It’s difficult as two coaches came after because I was like disappointed and when you see everybody play and you are on the bench and you can’t do anything because you are not playing.

“And we got relegated.”

Rutter has been a big player for Leeds in the Championship this season under the tutelage of Daniel Farke and is likely to need to continue his form if the Whites are to win promotion.