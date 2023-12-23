Everton legend Andy Gray has hailed Andre Gomes for his display for the Toffees at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Dyche took his in-form Everton outfit to north London for a Premier League clash with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side.

Spurs came out 2-1 winners in the game, but Everton pushed the hosts hard and a big bright spot was the returning Gomes hitting the back of the net.

Toffees legend Gray was delighted with what he saw from the midfielder, who he feels wasted no time in getting up to speed with the pace of the game.

Gray thinks Gomes tuned in a superb performance and said post match on beIN SPORTS: “Andre Gomes back in the side.

“You know what, having not played for so long, he was terrific.

“He came on, he picked up the pace of the game.

“His passing was good, he was enthusiastic.”

Everton will now keep a close eye on Gomes’ recovery from his outing against Tottenham and decide when he is next ready for action.

The Toffees are next in action at Goodison Park against champions Manchester City on 27th December.