Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has selected his starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.

Following a dip in form, Spurs have returned to winning ways and beat Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest in their last two games.

They now start as favourites to see off an in-form Everton side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today, with another win sure to all but confirm their revival.

Postecoglou continues to battle injury problems and is also without Yves Bissouma and Destiny Udogie, with both players suspended.

Guglielmo Vicario is between the sticks for Tottenham this afternoon, who field a back four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and Emerson Royal.

In the engine room, Postecoglou looks to Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr to control the game, while Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison support Heung-Min Son.

If changes need to be made then Postecoglou has options to call for and they include winger Bryan Gil and defender Eric Dier.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Everton

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Davies, Royal, Sarr, Skipp, Kulusevski, Johnson, Richarlison, Son

Substitutes: Forster, Dorrington, Dier, Phillips, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Gil, Donley, Veliz