Fixture: Luton Town vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has picked his team to go up against Luton Town in the Premier League this afternoon.

Howe’s men were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Chelsea in midweek, but won their last Premier League outing and will want another three points today.

Form on the road is a concern for the Magpies however, who have lost four and drawn two of their last six games away from St James’ Park in all competitions.

The two sides last met in the FA Cup in 2018, with Newcastle running out 3-1 winners. The last league meeting between the two teams was a 0-0 draw in 1993.

Martin Dubravka is in goal for Newcastle today, while at the back Howe picks Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn.

Midfield sees Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley play, while Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon support Callum Wilson.

Howe can look to the bench if needed at any point and his options include Matt Ritchie and Sven Botman.

Newcastle United Team vs Luton Down

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Substitutes: Karius, Dummett, Botman, Ritchie, Isak, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, A Murphy