Ange Postecoglou believes there is more to come from Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dejan Kulusevski and admits he is happy with how the player has been versatile.

Owing to injuries to key players, the Tottenham manager has been forced to play some players out of position in recent weeks.

Kulusevski has been one, who has performed multiple roles on the pitch, sometimes playing down the wing and sometimes as an attacking midfielder.

Postecoglou has been pleased with what he has seen from Kulusevski and admits the attitude of players like him as helped Spurs to battle through a challenging period.

The Australian boss also believes that Kulusevski has not yet hit his peak as a player and there is more to come.

Asked at a press conference whether Tottenham have seen the best of Kulusevski the Tottenham manager said: “I hope not.

“I think there’s more to come with Deki, he’s still fairly young age-wise as well.

“I’ve been really pleased with him because he’s played a number of positions for us.

“One of the reasons we’re getting through this period is guys who’ve been willing to sort of take on different roles, whether it’s him, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, guys who’ve had to played different positions for us at different times.

“Irrespective of the position Deki has been a real impact player for us the whole season, whether that’s out wide…I really like him playing inside, it gives us another dimension is terms of our attacking threats.”

Tottenham have started making preparations for the January transfer window and are expected to focus on signing another centre-back.