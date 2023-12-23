Andy Gray has admitted that Newcastle United’s form on the road must now be a major worry for Eddie Howe, following his side’s 1-0 loss at Luton Town.

Newcastle were firm favourites to turn over struggling Luton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

An Andros Townsend header in the 25th minute though was something Newcastle had no answer to and they slipped to a damaging defeat.

The result continued a run of hugely poor form away from St James’ Park for Newcastle and Gray believes that is going to worry Howe.

Gray said post match on beIN SPORTS: “Away from home they’ve been really poor.

“That would be the big worry.”

Newcastle have not won away from home in all competitions since the start of November and Howe will know he needs to turn that record around soon.

The Magpies are already seven points behind fourth place in the league and have lost seven times, a record worse than any of the six sides above them in the table.