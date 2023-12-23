Former Ipswich Town star Alex Mathie has indicated that Kieran McKenna’s men just need to dust themselves off and accept that they came up against a very good Leeds United side.

Leeds put Ipswich to the sword at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon and put four past the team who are sitting second in the Championship standings.

The win got them right back into the conversation for automatic promotion and they are now seven points behind Ipswich, who remain second in the table.

Mathie admitted that Leeds were just brilliant after they took the lead early in the game and everything went wrong for Ipswich.

But he stressed that McKenna’s men need to accept that they faced a great Leeds side and now need to look forward rather than dwell on the result.

The former Ipswich star said on BBC Radio Suffolk: “They have been outstanding today, Leeds, ever since the first goal.

“Ipswich have just got to get their heads up.

“Nothing has gone right for them today, everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong.

“That is because it is a very good Leeds team.”

Ipswich will now look to quickly return to winning ways and next on the agenda is a game at Portman Road against table toppers Leicester City on Boxing Day.