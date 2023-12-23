Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has selected his side to play host to Manchester United at the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Hammers were thrashed at Liverpool in the EFL Cup in midweek and Moyes has drawn some criticism for fielding a much-changed side in a cup quarter-final tie.

He will hope it pays off with fresh legs today and beating Manchester United would put the Hammers into sixth spot in the Premier League.

West Ham beat Manchester United at the London Stadium last season, but prior to that were beaten by the Red Devils in 2021 and 2020.

Alphonse Areola is between the sticks for West Ham today, while at the back Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Emerson Palmieri.

Midfield sees the Hammers go with Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek and James Ward-Prowse, while Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus support Jarrod Bowen.

Moyes can look to his bench if changes are needed and his options include Danny Ings and Pablo Fornals.

West Ham United Team vs Manchester United

Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen

Substitutes: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama