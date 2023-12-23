Virgil van Dijk has vowed that Liverpool will push Arsenal and Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race this season.

The two sides played out a thrilling 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday evening, with the intense encounter showcasing the best the Premier League has to offer.

The result though gives neither side the extra push they wanted on a weekend when Manchester City are not playing.

It does however make sure that Arsenal will spend Christmas Day sitting on top of the Premier League table, just one point ahead of Liverpool; Manchester City are fifth, five points off Liverpool but with a game in hand.

And Van Dijk insists the Reds are not going anywhere and plan to push Arsenal, as well as Manchester City, all the way until the end of the season.

“City are a very good team as well, but Arsenal will be up there, we hope to be up there”, Van Dijk told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme.

“We will really push them.”

Liverpool are now in the grip of the busy Christmas period of games and Van Dijk admits that it can have an impact given the limited recovery time.

“We lost a player today as well, it is a delicate situation.

“On Tuesday we play our third game in nine days, it takes a toll, it does a lot mentally and physically.”

The Reds’ next task is a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley, who scored a shock 2-0 win away at Fulham on Saturday to boost their survival hopes.