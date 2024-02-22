Former Dutch international Rafael van der Vaart has lambasted former Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson for his quality and insisted that he has done nothing special since joining Ajax.

Henderson pushed his way out of Al-Ettifaq in the winter transfer window and joined Ajax on a free transfer, just months after he left Liverpool for Saudi Arabia.

The midfielder was desperate to get away from Saudi Arabia after only a few months and Ajax provided him with a route back to European football.

Henderson has been a regular since getting into the team and even captained Ajax in their 2-2 draw against NEC Nijmegen last weekend, but Van der Vaart has been left far from impressed with the veteran midfielder.

He lambasted Ajax for bringing in low-quality players and pointed out Henderson has done very little other than play safe passes since joining the Dutch giants.

“Ajax brought in players with zero quality”, Van der Vaart was quoted as saying by Sport Bild.

“The club now have to wait for the rest of the season.

“They brought in Jordan Henderson.

“All he does is play a little pass out or a little pass back. But no one will be happy with that.”

Henderson signed a contract until 2026 with Ajax and is hoping to revive his career in the Netherlands.

The former Liverpool captain is also eyeing a place in the England squad for next summer’s European Championship.