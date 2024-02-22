Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed staying at Bayer Leverkusen is the most likely scenario for Liverpool managerial target Xabi Alonso after he held conversations with contacts.

Alonso’s Leverkusen team have an eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings and are now favourites to end Bayern Munich’s decade-long domination of the German top tier.

However, rumours over his future have picked up pace with both Liverpool and Bayern Munich wanting him as their new manager ahead of next season.

Leverkusen are confident that the Spaniard will stick around for one more season and Fjortoft claimed that is the most likely scenario at the moment.

He explained he has held conversations with his contacts over the last 24 hours and rates Alonso staying put as likely, with other options further down the list.

The former Bundesliga man took to X and wrote: “Re: Alonso.

“This is how I “read the room” based on conversations last 24 hours:

“Most likely right now:

“1. Stay in Leverkusen. 2. Stay in Leverkusen – Take Real Madrid 2025. 3. Liverpool. 4. Bayern.”

Alonso has already been contacted by Bayern Munich and Liverpool but he wants to stay focused on having a historic season at Leverkusen.

It remains to be seen if the situation develops at speed in the coming weeks.