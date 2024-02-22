Adrian Clarke is of the view that Leeds United boss Daniel Farke’s ability to judge players is what makes him a good manager.

Farke’s Leeds side are on a roll at the moment, winning their last eight Championship games and they are currently sitting eighth in the league table.

The German was brought in ahead of the start of the season due to his experience of getting teams promoted to the Premier League and his Whites team have picked up pace as the campaign has progressed.

The Leeds manager has made some curious decisions this season such as playing Archie Gray at right-back and shifting Ethan Ampadu to defence after he more or less held the Leeds midfield together in the first half of the season.

Clarke believes it is what makes Farke special as he has a brilliant mind that can judge players and their abilities and make decisions based on the team’s needs; however he does not think the German is a top tactician.

He conceded that most managers would not consider shifting either Gray or Ampadu from midfield given how well they were doing but the Leeds boss did it as he has that footballing brain.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “Farke, for me, isn’t a great tactician but he is a great judge of a player.

“He has got a brilliant mind in terms of seeing pictures and making sensible decisions like Ampadu at the back or Archie Gray at right-back.

“A lot of managers would not have even considered it considering how well they were doing as a duo in midfield but he could see it.

“Underneath that sort of calm exterior, there is a pretty sharp footballing brain in Daniel Farke.”

Farke’s Leeds are now one of the favourites to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.