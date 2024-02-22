Former Premier League star Craig Burley has sarcastically reacted to claims Bayern Munich will not seek to keep hold of Tottenham Hotspur loan star Eric Dier.

Dier joined the German champions from Tottenham in the January transfer window and has been aiming to make an impact in the Bundesliga.

His opportunities have been limited however, with other options preferred in defence by Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern Munich could keep Dier in the summer as his deal with Tottenham will be up, but it has been claimed they will not do so.

It is suggested they are unsure about his ability and a lack of pace.

Former Premier League midfielder Burley is not surprised and took to X to react in a sarcastic manner.

“Well. This is a big surprise!” Burley wrote on X.

Dier has so far featured in five games for Tuchel’s side playing the full 90 minutes in three of them.

He will be a free agent in the summer if Tottenham fail to tie him down with a new contract.