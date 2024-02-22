Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic’s agent has insisted that his client will come back strongly from his serious knee injury, but conceded that he is likely to be out until the end of the year.

Kalajdzic joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in the winter transfer window and scored once in six appearances for the German club.

But his journey with the Bundesliga outfit was cruelly cut short by a serious knee injury and he is now back in England for treatment.

Wolves’ medical team will monitor his rehabilitation after he undergoes surgery in England in the coming days and he is now facing a long spell on the sidelines.

Sascha Empacher, his agent, conceded that suffering such a serious injury is definitely frustrating for the striker but stressed he will come back strongly from the setback.

However, he conceded that it could be until the end of the year before the forward could be ready to play again.

Empacher told Sky Deutschland: “It’s frustrating, but don’t worry. Sasa is coming back!

“He is mentally very strong and is now taking on this task.

“After that, we’ll see him again in winter at the latest.”

Wolves will now draw up a plan for the striker’s recovery and rehabilitation as he prepares for a long journey towards regaining full fitness.