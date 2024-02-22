Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has claimed that Friday night’s clash at Elland Road is a bigger game for Leeds United than his side.

Leeds are set to host Leicester in a top-of-the-table clash in the Championship in a little over 24 hours in west Yorkshire.

The Whites are coming into the game on the back of an eight-game winning streak in the Championship, while Leicester lost at home to Middlesbrough a few days ago.

However, Leicester have a six-point lead at the top of the Championship table and could stretch it to nine if they become the first side to take points off Leeds at Elland Road since September.

But Maresca insisted that it is just another game for his Leicester team on Friday night.

He did insist that it is a bigger game for Leeds with Ipswich Town breathing down their neck for the last automatic promotion spot and by virtue of the fact Leicester are top.

Maresca said in a press conference: “I think it’s an important game, and every time we win a game, we move closer to the target. But if it doesn’t happen, we keep going.

“It’s a huge game, but for them more because they are nine points behind us.

“If we are nine points behind, yes, it’s the game we have to win.”

Leeds did beat Leicester 1-0 at the King Power Stadium earlier in the season, but the Foxes remain firmly in pole position to win the Championship this term.