Adrian Clarke believes Leicester City have no option but to get at Leeds United if they want to deny the Whites’ forward line service on Friday night.

The Championship’s top two are set to face each other in a mouth-watering clash at Elland Road this week.

The two teams have the best defensive records in the league, but Leicester have scored eight more goals than Leeds this season.

However, Clarke feels that in Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Willy Gnonto, Leeds have a forward line that can cut through and destroy any team in the Championship.

He insists that Leicester need to deny the Leeds attackers service and the only way they can do that is to press the Whites hard and force them to make mistakes or play long.

Clarke believes it will be a terrific game to watch as Leeds have the ability to play through the press and get their forwards on the ball as well.

He said on the What The EFL Podcast: “If Leicester allow the Leeds front four to really get at them – Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter and the striker – then that’s going to be tough for them to contain.

“I think what they have got to do is deny their quality service and the only way to deny the Leeds front four quality service is to go for it in the press and really get after them to force mistakes higher up the pitch or force them to kick it long or rush their passes.

“And that’s going to make for great viewing because if Leeds can play through that press, they have got players in Summerville, Gnonto and Rutter that can destroy anyone.”

Leeds beat Leicester 1-0 in the Championship at the King Power Stadium earlier in the season.