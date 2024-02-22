Former Premier League striker Jan Aage Fjortoft believes Liverpool’s team have only grown stronger by their injury problems and the impending departure of Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool produced a second-half comeback on Wednesday night to beat Luton Town 4-1 at Anfield in a big Premier League fixture.

The Reds remain top of the Premier League standings with a four-point lead over second-placed Manchester City albeit playing a game more than their north west rivals.

Liverpool are currently dealing with several injuries to key players at the moment and are also dealing with the potential ramifications of Klopp’s departure at the end of the season.

However, Fjortoft conceded that nothing is slowing down Liverpool at the moment in their quest for the title.

He admitted it is as if the crisis in terms of injuries and Klopp’s impending departure have further resolved their strength as a team.

Fjortoft took to Twitter and wrote: “Liverpool keep sending warnings to Manchester City and Arsenal.

“Seems like injured players, being down in games and a manager who is leaving has just made them stronger as a TEAM on- and off the pitch.”

Liverpool have an opportunity to win a trophy on Sunday when they take on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.