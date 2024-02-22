Everton boss Sean Dyche thinks that Joe Hart has done well at Celtic and expressed his surprise at hearing of the goalkeeper’s decision to retire.

The Celtic goalkeeper announced on Thursday that he will bring the curtain down over his career at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old will have an extensive career to boast of having played for clubs such as Manchester City, West Ham and Tottenham.

Dyche, who previously managed Hart at Burnley, has nothing but good things to say about the veteran, describing him as a good professional and a good guy.

While expressing his surprise at Hart’s decision, Dyche wished the Celtic man luck in his future endeavours.

“I am sure there will be a lot of thoughts from a lot of people who might have had very good experiences with him”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“He is a really good professional, good guy as well and he adapted to everything we asked of him at Burnley football club.

“I think he has had an amazing career and I am surprised that he is leaving.

“From what I know, I do not keep up endlessly with the Scottish football, I think he has done well there, he has enjoyed his time there.

“He obviously felt that it was right. So, whatever comes for him next, I wish him well.”

Hart has been at Celtic since the summer of 2021 but has come in for criticism this season from a large section of supporters.

In the 25 league games he has played for Celtic this season, he has conceded 17 goals.